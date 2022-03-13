$163.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) will announce $163.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $667.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $670.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $710.86 million, with estimates ranging from $710.70 million to $711.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.89. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.