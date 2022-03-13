$18.08 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.73 million to $21.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $79.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $81.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $109.60 million, with estimates ranging from $91.58 million to $138.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

CDXC opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

