19,915 Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 96,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

