$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

