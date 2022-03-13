20,000 Shares in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $32,260,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $15,993,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $12,098,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $26,915,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth $21,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKLB. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

Shares of RKLB opened at 8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 9.56 and its 200-day moving average is 12.34. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 7.55 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

