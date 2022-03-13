25,000 Shares in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.29% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONVO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

