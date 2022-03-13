29,442 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Acquired by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000. CSW Industrials accounts for approximately 2.7% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 379,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.52. 20,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

