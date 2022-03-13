$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. Omnicom Group reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full year sales of $14.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 1,780,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,618. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.