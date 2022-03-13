$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to post $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 billion and the lowest is $3.41 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ball by 48.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 152,212 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Ball by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ball by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.56. 973,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,352. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

