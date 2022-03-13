30,000 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.