$360.26 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will post sales of $360.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $254.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $13.32 on Tuesday, reaching $395.74. The stock had a trading volume of 235,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.54 and a 200 day moving average of $481.54. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $2,758,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $192,869,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,738 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

