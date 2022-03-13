$40.14 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to announce $40.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.73 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $164.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.78 million to $166.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $185.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

