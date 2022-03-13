4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4D pharma stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 4D pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

Shares of 4D pharma stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.50. 4D pharma has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.