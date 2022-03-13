$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to post $56.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.36 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $255.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.76 million to $256.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $324.29 million, with estimates ranging from $311.76 million to $340.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Riskified by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after buying an additional 234,003 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Riskified by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $9,649,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $5.79 on Friday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

