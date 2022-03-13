592 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $693.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $719.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

