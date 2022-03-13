$7.80 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to report $7.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the highest is $8.27 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $31.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 892,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,203. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. CarMax has a twelve month low of $96.39 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

