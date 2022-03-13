$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.36 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $42.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 48,327,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,111,473. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.