$80.25 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to report $80.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.35 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

ADAP opened at $1.82 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $51,128.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,033,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,165,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 654,434 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

