8,088 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 355.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,380,000 after buying an additional 116,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.68. 1,412,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.38%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.