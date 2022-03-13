8,538 Shares in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $78.00.

VERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

