Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.