AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $149.06. 5,171,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

