Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 461,348 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,601,929.20.

CRCT stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

