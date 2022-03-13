Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,388,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 249,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 145,733 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 201,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.