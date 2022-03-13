Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.46.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
