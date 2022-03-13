Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,434 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

