Accel Wealth Management Acquires 245 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,456,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.