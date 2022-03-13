Accel Wealth Management Acquires 4,800 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $258.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

