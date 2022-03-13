Accel Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

