Accel Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $213.65 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

