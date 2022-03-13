Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

