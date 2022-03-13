Accel Wealth Management Buys 447 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 827.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.