Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,295,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

