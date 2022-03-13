Accel Wealth Management Has $1.84 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

