Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 487.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after buying an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $85.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

