Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXDX. Craig Hallum cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,508,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,608.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 341,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 171,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

