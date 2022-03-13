Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $311.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

