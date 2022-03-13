AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

