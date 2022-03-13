ACG Wealth Buys 548 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,770,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,684,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.