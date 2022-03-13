ACG Wealth Invests $1.04 Million in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. ACG Wealth owned 0.21% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,870 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,708,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 227,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 132,093 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,709,000.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,632. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

