ACG Wealth Makes New $785,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $193.14. 290,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.46 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

