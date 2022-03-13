ACG Wealth Purchases 1,943 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
KMB traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.42 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
