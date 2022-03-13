ACG Wealth Sells 313 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.