Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,767.88 ($36.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($40.11) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,568 ($33.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,989.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.56).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.73) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($131,330.66). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.14) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($207,084.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

