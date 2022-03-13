Adshares Price Hits $2.64 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $63.32 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00006840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00225576 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,997 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

