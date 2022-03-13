Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATEYY stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

