Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ATEYY stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.13.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Advantest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
