AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

AECOM stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

