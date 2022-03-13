AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,523.83 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

