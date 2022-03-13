AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Earnings Results

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $19.34 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.