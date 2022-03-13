Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 150,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,145,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

