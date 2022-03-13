Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of AGTI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 92.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,685.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,170,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

